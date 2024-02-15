Indonesia's Trade Balance Surplus Slows To 2.01 Bln USD In January
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2024 | 01:20 PM
JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Indonesia recorded a trade balance surplus that slowed to 2.01 billion U.S. Dollars in January, as the value of exports declined, Statistics Indonesia (BPS) announced on Thursday.
"This brings the run of surpluses to 45 months, but the amount is less than it was both the previous month and the same month last year," said Acting Head of BPS Amalia Widyasanti in a press conference.
The surpluses were 3.32 billion U.S. dollars in December 2023 and 3.87 billion U.S. dollars in January 2023.
The value of exports in January was 20.52 billion U.S. dollars, down 8.34 percent from the previous month and 8.06 percent from the same month of the previous year. The mining and processing sectors accounted for the majority of this decline.
The top three countries to receive Indonesia's commodities exports in January were China (4.57 billion U.S. dollars), the United States (1.99 billion dollars), and India (1.73 billion dollars). Their combined percentage accounted for 43.64 percent of the total.
With an import value of 18.51 billion dollars, it was slightly higher than January 2023 by 0.36 percent, yet lower than the last month by 3.13 percent.
China, Japan, and Thailand were the three main countries supplying commodities to Indonesia in January, with respective values of 5.95 billion dollars (37.64 percent), 1.08 billion dollars (6.81 percent), and 0.88 billion dollars (5.53 percent).
