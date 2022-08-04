The number of weekly COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose remarkably in the past month, spokesperson for COVID-19 task force Wiku Adisasmito said on Thursday

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The number of weekly COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose remarkably in the past month, spokesperson for COVID-19 task force Wiku Adisasmito said on Thursday.

"We have recorded around 38,000 weekly positive cases this week, very high compared to 2,000 cases in early July," Adisasmito told a virtual press conference.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 this week was recorded at 91, a sharp increase compared to 40 deaths in the previous week.

The increase in bed occupancy rates was mainly in Jakarta (12.93 percent), South Kalimantan (12.79 percent), and Banten (11.85 percent).

The country recorded 6,527 new daily cases on Thursday, bringing the total cases to 6,229,315, with total recoveries of 6,021,549 and deaths of 157,060 respectively.

The authorities remind people of adhering to health protocols, which will protect them from being infected with COVID-19.