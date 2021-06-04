UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Industrial Call For Road Map To Reopening Australia Border

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 09:00 PM

Industrial call for road map to reopening Australia border

Australia's tourism, agriculture and higher education sectors have joined forces to call for a federal government road-map to reopening the country's international borders

CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Australia's tourism, agriculture and higher education sectors have joined forces to call for a Federal government road-map to reopening the country's international borders.

The National Farmers' Federation (NFF), Group of Eight (Go8) universities and Tourism and Transport Forum Australia (TTF) on Friday warned that the "costs of Australia's isolation continue to multiply", saying they are "struggling amid an absence of international workers, visitors and students." Ahead of Prime Minister Scott Morrison meeting with state and territory leaders at National Cabinet the industry bodies urged a road-map to reopening the border including outlining what proportion of the population needs to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before quarantine-free travel to Australia can resume.

Tony Mahar, the chief executive of the NFF, said that the lack of clarity on the border issue was an "embarrassment." "We're not saying we need to reopen tomorrow. Public safety must always come first, but part of ensuring public safety is planning for the future," he said. "What we want is clarity over the criteria for reopening the border that will keep Australians safe and allow businesses to plan ahead.

" "The absence of any national cabinet-endorsed road-map to reopen borders is an embarrassment, and it risks eroding the advantage Australia has earned by successfully managing the pandemic," he added.

The university sector has repeatedly called for international students to be allowed back into the country after it lost 1.8 billion Australian Dollars (1.38 billion U.S. dollars) in revenue after borders were closed in 2020.

The head of the Go8, which represents Australia's top eight universities, Vicki Thomson said Australia's reputation as an education and research destination was "hanging in the balance as universities and international students await policy certainty.""Currently, we have around 30,000 Go8 students studying offshore. These students have stuck by our leading research-intensive universities during the pandemic and they have done that with the expectation that they can eventually be back in Australia to resume their studies on campus," she said.

"However, this ongoing commitment will be hard to maintain unless we can clearly communicate that we have a plan to safely reopen our borders," she noted.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Education Agriculture Border 2020 Government Cabinet Industry Top Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan achieves compliant rating in 31, out of 4 ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Geropharm Inks Deal on EpiVacCorona Vacci ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to overcome corona challenge through effectiv ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

2 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid lays floral wreath on FC Martyrs Mon ..

6 minutes ago

Int'l community should make efforts to adopt envir ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.