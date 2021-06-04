Industrial call for road map to reopening Australia border

Australia's tourism, agriculture and higher education sectors have joined forces to call for a federal government road-map to reopening the country's international borders

The National Farmers' Federation (NFF), Group of Eight (Go8) universities and Tourism and Transport Forum Australia (TTF) on Friday warned that the "costs of Australia's isolation continue to multiply", saying they are "struggling amid an absence of international workers, visitors and students." Ahead of Prime Minister Scott Morrison meeting with state and territory leaders at National Cabinet the industry bodies urged a road-map to reopening the border including outlining what proportion of the population needs to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before quarantine-free travel to Australia can resume.

Tony Mahar, the chief executive of the NFF, said that the lack of clarity on the border issue was an "embarrassment." "We're not saying we need to reopen tomorrow. Public safety must always come first, but part of ensuring public safety is planning for the future," he said. "What we want is clarity over the criteria for reopening the border that will keep Australians safe and allow businesses to plan ahead.

" "The absence of any national cabinet-endorsed road-map to reopen borders is an embarrassment, and it risks eroding the advantage Australia has earned by successfully managing the pandemic," he added.

The university sector has repeatedly called for international students to be allowed back into the country after it lost 1.8 billion Australian Dollars (1.38 billion U.S. dollars) in revenue after borders were closed in 2020.

The head of the Go8, which represents Australia's top eight universities, Vicki Thomson said Australia's reputation as an education and research destination was "hanging in the balance as universities and international students await policy certainty.""Currently, we have around 30,000 Go8 students studying offshore. These students have stuck by our leading research-intensive universities during the pandemic and they have done that with the expectation that they can eventually be back in Australia to resume their studies on campus," she said.

"However, this ongoing commitment will be hard to maintain unless we can clearly communicate that we have a plan to safely reopen our borders," she noted.