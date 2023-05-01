(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) An industrial enterprise has been damaged in Ukraine's Pavlohrad in southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Region and a fire has been extinguished at the site after air raid alerts went off throughout Ukraine, the region's governor, Serhiy Lysak, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, railroad infrastructure and depots were hit by strikes in Pavlohrad and explosions were heard in the city, according to Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration. After 4:00 a.m. local time on Monday (01:00 GMT), air raid alerts were in effect on the entire territory of Ukraine.

"An industrial enterprise has been damaged in Pavlohrad. A fire broke out there, which rescuers have already put out," Lysak said on Telegram.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after the attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge, which was committed by Ukraine, according to Moscow. The strikes have targeted power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine.