UrduPoint.com

Industrial Enterprise Damaged In Ukraine's Pavlohrad, Fire Put Out - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Industrial Enterprise Damaged in Ukraine's Pavlohrad, Fire Put Out - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) An industrial enterprise has been damaged in Ukraine's Pavlohrad in southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Region and a fire has been extinguished at the site after air raid alerts went off throughout Ukraine, the region's governor, Serhiy Lysak, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, railroad infrastructure and depots were hit by strikes in Pavlohrad and explosions were heard in the city, according to Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration. After 4:00 a.m. local time on Monday (01:00 GMT), air raid alerts were in effect on the entire territory of Ukraine.

"An industrial enterprise has been damaged in Pavlohrad. A fire broke out there, which rescuers have already put out," Lysak said on Telegram.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after the attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge, which was committed by Ukraine, according to Moscow. The strikes have targeted power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Dnipropetrovsk Enterprise SITE October Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st May 2023

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi targets 24 million visitors by 2023

Abu Dhabi targets 24 million visitors by 2023

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence marks Intern ..

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence marks International Workers Day

10 hours ago
 Liverpool defeat Tottenham to keep CL race alive

Liverpool defeat Tottenham to keep CL race alive

11 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi a ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi after Sharjah FC win UAE Presid ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.