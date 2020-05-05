Industrial output in Brazil plunges due to pandemic

Industrial output in Brazil plunged 9.1 percent in March because of lockdown measures imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic in Latin America's largest economy, the government reported Tuesday

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Industrial output in Brazil plunged 9.1 percent in March because of lockdown measures imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic in Latin America's largest economy, the government reported Tuesday.

That decline was from the previous month, and compared to March 2019 the fall in industrial production was 3.8 percent, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics said.

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly railed against lockdowns imposed by state governors, saying they are destroying jobs.

More than 7,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Brazil and experts say the peak of the outbreak here is still weeks away.