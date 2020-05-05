UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Industrial Output In Brazil Plunges Due To Pandemic

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 07:17 PM

Industrial output in Brazil plunges due to pandemic

Industrial output in Brazil plunged 9.1 percent in March because of lockdown measures imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic in Latin America's largest economy, the government reported Tuesday

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Industrial output in Brazil plunged 9.1 percent in March because of lockdown measures imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic in Latin America's largest economy, the government reported Tuesday.

That decline was from the previous month, and compared to March 2019 the fall in industrial production was 3.8 percent, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics said.

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly railed against lockdowns imposed by state governors, saying they are destroying jobs.

More than 7,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Brazil and experts say the peak of the outbreak here is still weeks away.

Related Topics

Died Brazil March 2019 From Government Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

76% of participants in Sharjah health survey say p ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai authorities intensify precautionary measures ..

48 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner for reduction in fares of publ ..

40 seconds ago

Islamabad union council secy's bail plea rejected

41 seconds ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Tuesday 05 May 2020

46 seconds ago

AC fines 22 shopkeepers in Sukkur

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.