Industrial park construction underway in Afghanistan province

KABUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The construction work of an industrial park has been launched in Afghanistan's eastern province of Wardak, the Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Thursday.

The industrial park, which will cover about 81 hectares of land in the Takht-e-Kotal area of Wardak, some 35 km west of the Afghan capital Kabul, is expected to host 70 factories, according to the ministry.

"After the completion of the construction process, thousands of people would access direct and indirect jobs by up to 70 various factories, expected to be built in one of the country's widest industrial townships," it wrote on social media.

The ministry called on Afghan investors and business people living abroad to return home and invest in their own country.

The Taliban-led caretaker government has sped up its efforts to boost industries in the cash-strapped Asian country, according to officials.