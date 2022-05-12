UrduPoint.com

Industrial Park Construction Underway In Afghanistan Province

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2022 | 05:08 PM

Industrial park construction underway in Afghanistan province

The construction work of an industrial park has been launched in Afghanistan's eastern province of Wardak, the Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Thursday

KABUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The construction work of an industrial park has been launched in Afghanistan's eastern province of Wardak, the Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Thursday.

The industrial park, which will cover about 81 hectares of land in the Takht-e-Kotal area of Wardak, some 35 km west of the Afghan capital Kabul, is expected to host 70 factories, according to the ministry.

"After the completion of the construction process, thousands of people would access direct and indirect jobs by up to 70 various factories, expected to be built in one of the country's widest industrial townships," it wrote on social media.

The ministry called on Afghan investors and business people living abroad to return home and invest in their own country.

The Taliban-led caretaker government has sped up its efforts to boost industries in the cash-strapped Asian country, according to officials.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Business Social Media Commerce Government Industry Asia Jobs

Recent Stories

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka set for new PM, unity governm ..

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka set for new PM, unity government

1 minute ago
 Islamabad police prepare proposal for new recruitm ..

Islamabad police prepare proposal for new recruitments

1 minute ago
 Two more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

Two more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

2 minutes ago
 US Not Working With China, Russia on Repatriation ..

US Not Working With China, Russia on Repatriation of IS Fighters - Official

2 minutes ago
  

 

24 minutes ago
 Poonch House Complex in dilapidated condition; res ..

Poonch House Complex in dilapidated condition; residents express dismay

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.