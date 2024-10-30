Open Menu

Industrial Slump Leaves Germany On Brink Of Recession

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Industrial slump leaves Germany on brink of recession

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) German output likely contracted again in the third quarter as an industrial slump drags on, official data is expected to show Wednesday, tipping Europe's largest economy into recession.

Federal statistics agency Destatis will unveil its quarterly GDP estimate at 10am (0900 GMT).

The economy ministry has said it expects "a renewed slight decline" after gross domestic product already shrank by 0.1 percent in the second quarter.

A technical recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction.

"The German economy is unlikely to have emerged from its weak phase in the third quarter," the ministry said in its autumn forecasts this month.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were narrowly more upbeat, predicting a quarter-on-quarter stagnation.

Other major European economies were also set to publish third-quarter GDP data Wednesday. The figure for the eurozone as a whole will likely be weighed down by Germany's performance.

Related Topics

Europe German Germany From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

12 hours ago
 JI launches massive membership drive in federal c ..

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

12 hours ago
 Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

12 hours ago
 PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of ra ..

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

12 hours ago
Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for ..

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

12 hours ago
 PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic reviva ..

PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival

11 hours ago
 Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

11 hours ago
 SC bar elects best person as its President: Minist ..

SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..

11 hours ago
 DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at huma ..

DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..

12 hours ago
 Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global ..

Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice

11 hours ago

More Stories From World