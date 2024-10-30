Industrial Slump Leaves Germany On Brink Of Recession
Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) German output likely contracted again in the third quarter as an industrial slump drags on, official data is expected to show Wednesday, tipping Europe's largest economy into recession.
Federal statistics agency Destatis will unveil its quarterly GDP estimate at 10am (0900 GMT).
The economy ministry has said it expects "a renewed slight decline" after gross domestic product already shrank by 0.1 percent in the second quarter.
A technical recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction.
"The German economy is unlikely to have emerged from its weak phase in the third quarter," the ministry said in its autumn forecasts this month.
Analysts surveyed by FactSet were narrowly more upbeat, predicting a quarter-on-quarter stagnation.
Other major European economies were also set to publish third-quarter GDP data Wednesday. The figure for the eurozone as a whole will likely be weighed down by Germany's performance.
