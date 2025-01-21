Industry, Investment Ministries announce six qualified companies for mining exploration program

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Six local and international mining companies have qualified to receive enablers in the first wave of the Exploration Enablement Program (EEP).

The initiative aims to facilitate high-quality investments in the mining sector, enhance its competitiveness, and accelerate mining exploration activities.

Jarrah Al-Jarrah, spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, confirmed that both his ministry and the Ministry of Investment have confirmed the qualification of the six companies to benefit from the program.

Both ministries initiated the program during the Future Minerals Forum 2024 to enhance the attractiveness and competitive potential of the mining sector in the Kingdom.

The EEP seeks to expedite exploration processes, improve the reliability of technical and geological data, and mitigate risks for exploration companies during the early stages of their operations. It encourages investments in mining exploration as the most critical phase in this vital sector, realizing Saudi Vision 2030.