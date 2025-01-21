Open Menu

Industry, Investment Ministries Announce Six Qualified Companies For Mining Exploration Program

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Industry, Investment Ministries announce six qualified companies for mining exploration program

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Six local and international mining companies have qualified to receive enablers in the first wave of the Exploration Enablement Program (EEP).

The initiative aims to facilitate high-quality investments in the mining sector, enhance its competitiveness, and accelerate mining exploration activities.

Jarrah Al-Jarrah, spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, confirmed that both his ministry and the Ministry of Investment have confirmed the qualification of the six companies to benefit from the program.

Both ministries initiated the program during the Future Minerals Forum 2024 to enhance the attractiveness and competitive potential of the mining sector in the Kingdom.

The EEP seeks to expedite exploration processes, improve the reliability of technical and geological data, and mitigate risks for exploration companies during the early stages of their operations. It encourages investments in mining exploration as the most critical phase in this vital sector, realizing Saudi Vision 2030.

Recent Stories

TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

10 minutes ago
 ADNOC Distribution partners with Emerge to power A ..

ADNOC Distribution partners with Emerge to power Abu Dhabi stations with solar e ..

10 minutes ago
 27 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Taiwan i ..

27 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Taiwan island

1 hour ago
 Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for ca ..

Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for cancer awareness

2 hours ago
 Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, ..

Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, cutoff hits 94.36%

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy ..

ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy transformation

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE showcases creativity at Maison & Objet Paris F ..

UAE showcases creativity at Maison & Objet Paris Fair

13 hours ago
 Dubai hosts closed meeting of World Bank Cloud Com ..

Dubai hosts closed meeting of World Bank Cloud Computing Working Group

13 hours ago
 UN delegation following up on post-ceasefire aid p ..

UN delegation following up on post-ceasefire aid preparations for Gaza

13 hours ago
 Singaporean delegation explores future academic co ..

Singaporean delegation explores future academic cooperation with Mohamed Bin Zay ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World