Open Menu

Industry Minister Discusses Opportunities To Develop The Aviation, Space Industry In The Kingdom

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Industry Minister discusses opportunities to develop the aviation, space industry in the Kingdom

California, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef visited JetZero, a company specializing in aviation, and SpaceX, the aerospace giant, in California, US.

During his official visit, the minister discussed enhancing cooperation opportunities in the aviation and space industries in the Kingdom.

As part of his official trip to the US, the minister met with major American companies in various industrial and mining sectors. Alkhorayef met with JetZero founder and CTO Mark Page to discuss potential partnerships in the aviation sector, the development of local supply chains for aviation components, and the utilization of Saudi Arabia's mineral resources. These efforts aim to boost local manufacturing capabilities, particularly in the aviation sector, which is one of the key industries targeted by the National Industrial Strategy.

JetZero, founded in 2018 in Long Beach, California, is a startup in the aviation industry. Its Primary mission is to develop aircraft with an innovative "Blended Wing Body" design that aims to achieve high fuel efficiency and significantly reduce emissions. The company focuses on becoming a leader in sustainable aviation by designing aircraft that consume up to 50% less fuel compared to conventional planes, thereby reducing aviation's carbon footprint.

The minister also met with SpaceX CFO Brett Johnson to discuss opportunities for developing the space industry and supporting efforts to enhance supply chain development. The discussions also emphasized the services and incentives offered by the Kingdom's industry and mineral resources ecosystem for such partnerships and strategic programs.

Founded by Elon Musk in 2002, SpaceX is a leading US company in the aviation and space sectors. The company's ambitious vision is to enable human exploration of Mars by developing groundbreaking rocket and spacecraft technologies.

The National Industrial Strategy outlines a promising future for the Kingdom's aviation and space sectors, aiming to launch the first Saudi satellite and focusing on the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and drones. This strategy will enhance the competitiveness of the national industry and position Saudi Arabia among the world's leading countries in these fields.

The visit is part of ongoing efforts to foster industrial and mining cooperation, strengthen ties between the two countries, and attract high-quality investments to the Kingdom. Additionally, it seeks to explore mutual investment opportunities in key industrial sectors, particularly aviation and space.

Related Topics

World Company Visit Saudi Long Beach Saudi Arabia Elon Musk SpaceX 2018 Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of ..

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

3 hours ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

3 hours ago
 Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

3 hours ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

4 hours ago
 This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

4 hours ago
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

4 hours ago
 SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeal ..

SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..

4 hours ago
 SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punj ..

SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals

4 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

4 hours ago
 Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamaba ..

Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

4 hours ago
 Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

4 hours ago

More Stories From World