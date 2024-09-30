Industry Minister discusses opportunities to develop the aviation, space industry in the Kingdom

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 04:40 PM
California, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef visited JetZero, a company specializing in aviation, and SpaceX, the aerospace giant, in California, US.
During his official visit, the minister discussed enhancing cooperation opportunities in the aviation and space industries in the Kingdom.
As part of his official trip to the US, the minister met with major American companies in various industrial and mining sectors. Alkhorayef met with JetZero founder and CTO Mark Page to discuss potential partnerships in the aviation sector, the development of local supply chains for aviation components, and the utilization of Saudi Arabia's mineral resources. These efforts aim to boost local manufacturing capabilities, particularly in the aviation sector, which is one of the key industries targeted by the National Industrial Strategy.
JetZero, founded in 2018 in Long Beach, California, is a startup in the aviation industry. Its Primary mission is to develop aircraft with an innovative "Blended Wing Body" design that aims to achieve high fuel efficiency and significantly reduce emissions. The company focuses on becoming a leader in sustainable aviation by designing aircraft that consume up to 50% less fuel compared to conventional planes, thereby reducing aviation's carbon footprint.
The minister also met with SpaceX CFO Brett Johnson to discuss opportunities for developing the space industry and supporting efforts to enhance supply chain development. The discussions also emphasized the services and incentives offered by the Kingdom's industry and mineral resources ecosystem for such partnerships and strategic programs.
Founded by Elon Musk in 2002, SpaceX is a leading US company in the aviation and space sectors. The company's ambitious vision is to enable human exploration of Mars by developing groundbreaking rocket and spacecraft technologies.
The National Industrial Strategy outlines a promising future for the Kingdom's aviation and space sectors, aiming to launch the first Saudi satellite and focusing on the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and drones. This strategy will enhance the competitiveness of the national industry and position Saudi Arabia among the world's leading countries in these fields.
The visit is part of ongoing efforts to foster industrial and mining cooperation, strengthen ties between the two countries, and attract high-quality investments to the Kingdom. Additionally, it seeks to explore mutual investment opportunities in key industrial sectors, particularly aviation and space.
