Industry Minister, Italian Minister Of Environment And Energy Security Discuss Cooperation
Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef met here with Italian Minister of Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Fratin to discuss strengthening cooperation in mining, sustainability, clean energy solutions, and attracting Italian investment to Saudi Arabia’s mining sector.
Alkhorayef highlighted the Kingdom's untapped mineral wealth, estimated at $2.5 trillion, and opportunities at all mining stages: exploration, exploitation, and processing. He said 80 years of geological data is accessible to investors on a digital platform to help facilitate informed investment decisions.
He also explored opportunities for enhanced cooperation and investment in renewable energy, focusing on the integration of the supply chain to meet local, regional, and global demand.
Alkhorayef welcomed the increased Italian business engagement in the Kingdom, and encouraged private sector participation in major development projects.
He invited Fratin to the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, in early 2025, anticipating significant Italian participation.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case
Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024
Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..
French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial
Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan
Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD
Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover marijuana, vehicles
Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural women
Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: CM
More Stories From World
-
Italy row, AI in focus at world's biggest book fair15 seconds ago
-
Crown Jewel, WWE RAW tickets on sale18 seconds ago
-
Poland-Ukraine graves row looms over Kyiv's EU bid10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's envoy to US Rizwan Sheikh begins visit to Texas in effort to expand economic ties10 minutes ago
-
Belgian pathologist and literary star gives 'voice to the dead'10 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia's 'korale' recyclers turn waste into money10 minutes ago
-
China releases space science development program for 2024-205020 minutes ago
-
Steppe fire destroys 75,000 hectares of land in eastern Mongolia20 minutes ago
-
UN chief condemns rising Israeli-inflicted civilian casualties in the northern Gaza20 minutes ago
-
"Green", "digital" become key themes in new phase of BRI development20 minutes ago
-
Supporters of ex-Bolivia leader Morales block roads over possible arrest30 minutes ago
-
Election results for Macao's sixth-term chief executive confirmed by top court30 minutes ago