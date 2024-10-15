Industry Minister, Italian Minister of Environment and Energy Security discuss cooperation

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef met here with Italian Minister of Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Fratin to discuss strengthening cooperation in mining, sustainability, clean energy solutions, and attracting Italian investment to Saudi Arabia’s mining sector.

Alkhorayef highlighted the Kingdom's untapped mineral wealth, estimated at $2.5 trillion, and opportunities at all mining stages: exploration, exploitation, and processing. He said 80 years of geological data is accessible to investors on a digital platform to help facilitate informed investment decisions.

He also explored opportunities for enhanced cooperation and investment in renewable energy, focusing on the integration of the supply chain to meet local, regional, and global demand.

Alkhorayef welcomed the increased Italian business engagement in the Kingdom, and encouraged private sector participation in major development projects.

He invited Fratin to the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, in early 2025, anticipating significant Italian participation.