Industry Minister Launches Strategy, Academy For Developing Human Capability At HCI Conference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef launched on Wednesday the Strategy for Developing Human Capability in the Industrial and Mining Sectors and the National Academy for Industry during the Human Capability Initiative (HCI) Conference, held under the patronage of Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, at the King Abdulaziz International Convention Center in Riyadh from February 28 to 29.

The strategy aims to attract, develop and empower talents, create an attractive work culture and a supportive work environment and boost productivity and innovation.

It aligns with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The academy seeks to provide training programs for experienced and recent graduates, support existing training institutes, provide incentives and facilitate partnerships. It will also address various challenges and gaps in the industry field by playing a leading role in coordinating industrial human capital development efforts and will offer 18 programs through collaboration with different training providers.

