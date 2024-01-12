Open Menu

Industry Minister Neets Jordanian, Omani Counterparts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef met with Sultanate of Oman Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef and Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Dr Saleh A.

Al-Kharabsheh at King Abdulaziz International Convention Center in the capital, Riyadh, during the third annual Future Minerals Forum.

During the two meetings, Alkhorayef discussed ways to develop joint cooperation in the industrial and mining sectors and the growing global demand for minerals. He also discussed promising investment opportunities in the field of mining in the Kingdom.

