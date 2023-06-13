Ineffective Russian Generals Revealed During Special Military Operation - Putin

The Russian military had some ineffective generals and, thanks to the special military operation, they were revealed, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

"A special military operation started, they very quickly began to understand that there are more than enough .

.. ineffective generals, and, on the contrary, people began to appear who seemed ... turned out to be very effective and necessary," Putin said at a meeting with military correspondents.