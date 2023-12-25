Open Menu

INEOS's Ratcliffe Agrees Deal To Buy 25 Percent Of Man Utd

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2023 | 01:50 AM

INEOS's Ratcliffe agrees deal to buy 25 percent of Man Utd

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) INEOS chairman Jim Ratcliffe has agreed a deal to buy 25 percent of Manchester United for about £1.25 billion ($1.6 billion) and will take control of the Premier League club's football operations, it was announced on Sunday.

The British billionaire, 71, will also provide $300 million for future investment into the club's Old Trafford stadium.

A club statement said: "Manchester United announces that it has entered into an agreement under which chairman of INEOS, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, will acquire 25 percent of Manchester United's Class B shares and up to 25 percent of Manchester United's Class A shares and provide an additional $300 million intended to enable future investment into Old Trafford.

"As part of the transaction, INEOS has accepted a request by the board to be delegated responsibility for the management of the club's football operations."

Ratcliffe said he wanted to see struggling United "back where we belong, at the very top of English, European and world football".

Related Topics

Football World Buy Old Trafford Manchester United Sunday Agreement Top Premier League Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

17 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

17 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

1 day ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

1 day ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

1 day ago
UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

1 day ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

1 day ago
 KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

1 day ago
 Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, ..

Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

1 day ago
 Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

1 day ago
 Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks w ..

Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochista ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World