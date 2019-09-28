(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The collapse of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) following the unilateral US withdrawal from the agreement poses a serious threat to global stability, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned in an address to the UN General Assembly on Friday.

"The INF Treaty is important in upholding global strategic balance and stability," Wang said.

"Unilateral withdrawal from it will cause multiple negative impacts. China is opposed to the deployment of land-based intermediate range missiles in the Asian Pacific. We urge the countries with the largest nuclear arsenal to fully fulfill their special and Primary responsibilities in nuclear disarmament."

Wang also announced during his address that China has initiated the domestic legal procedures to join the international Arms Trade Treaty.