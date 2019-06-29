INF Treaty Shows Era of Bilateral Arms Treaties May Be Over - Ex-UN High Representative

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) The suspension of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty between Russia and the United States could be a signal that the era of bilateral arms control deals has come to an end and it is time to think about engaging other nations in such agreements as well, former UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Angela Kane said in an interview with Sputnik.

The expert made the comments just ahead of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Japan's Osaka on Friday, during which the two leaders touched upon disarmament, among other issues.

"I wonder whether the time for bilateral arms treaties is over; should we not focus on enlarging the discussions beyond the United States and the Russian Federation? There has been speculation about the motives of the United States for abrogating the INF after accusing the Russian Federation of violations for a number of years. China has been increasing the number of missiles in the range prohibited by the INF ” why should a treaty only bind two States and not others?" Kane said.

Kane noted that she wanted some country to come forward and prompt others to engage in discussion about arms control and non-proliferation, because, in the end, no one would benefit from a new arms race.

"This is badly needed, as such talks ” even before coming to an agreement ” build confidence, increase visibility and familiarity between negotiating partners, show a willingness to engage. Someone has to be willing to take the first step in such an endeavor. To me, it would be a sign of strength, not of weakness. No country gains in a new spiral of the arms race," the former UN official added.

Kane also noted that, based on her diplomatic experience, threats and intimidation toward one another were very unlikely to help deal with the issue, and the only way forward would be through a dialogue.

"Blustering and threats have unfortunately become more frequent recently in the diplomatic discourse ” but I haven't seen that this has produced favorable outcomes. Cooperation and multilateral engagement is my preferred mode of operation," the expert said.

The former UN representative noted that Putin could be the one to make a step toward Trump and propose to engage in negotiations.

"If President Putin, for example, were to propose fresh non-proliferation talks to President Trump, this would be a welcome sign that cooperation is on the table," Kane said.

In her opinion, the European Union must also become more heavily engaged in the situation with the INF Treaty, because European countries' security is directly affected by the arms control agreement.

In the meantime, according to Kane, the situation has reached a complete deadlock, when the two sides are not even engaged in any kind of dialogue or think about making a step toward each other.

"I wouldn't even call the current situation a 'potential' return of the kind of tensions we lived through during the Cold War period. We are in a situation of rising tensions, not conducive to any kind of disarmament and arms control negotiations or even dialogue ... No other bilateral talks, discussions, negotiations are ongoing ” or being contemplated," Kane said.

Asked about the validity of the United States' claims that Russia's 9M729 missile violates the INF Treaty and Moscow's assurances that the missile's range is within the limits allowed by the agreement, Kane did not take either side, arguing that she did not have access to relevant information to substantiate her stance.

"The US allegations about Russia's violation, however, go back a number of years, beginning during [Barack] Obama's presidency. Regrettably, the mechanism that was built into the INF to clear up disagreements, allegations or address other contentious issues was not used to good effect, and the situation clearly dragged on for years without solution," the former UN representative said.

The United States suspended its obligations under the INF Treaty on February 2 and warned that it would launch a withdrawal process, which would be completed in six months, unless Moscow remedied country's alleged violations of the bilateral arms control deal.

In response to the Washington's move, Putin announced that Russia suspended its obligations under the treaty as well.