Infamous Italian Serial Killer Donato Bilancia Dies In Prison Of COVID-19 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 07:10 AM

Infamous Italian Serial Killer Donato Bilancia Dies in Prison of COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Donato Bilancia, one of the most infamous serial killers in Italy, has died in prison of the coronavirus, Italian media reported.

Bilancia died on Thursday at the age of 69 in a detention facility in the northern Italian city of Padua, the Corriere Della Sera newspaper reported.

The murderer confessed to having killed 17 people in October 1997-May 1998. In April 2000, he was sentenced to 13 terms of life imprisonment.

More Stories From World

