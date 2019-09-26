UrduPoint.com
Infant Among At Least 20 Killed In Indonesian Quake: Officials

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 05:20 PM

Ambon City, Indonesia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :At least 20 people were killed and dozens injured Thursday in a strong earthquake that rocked Indonesia's remote Maluku islands, triggering landslides that buried at least one of the victims, the disaster agency said.

Terrified residents ran into the streets as buildings fell in around them when the 6.5-magnitude quake hit in the morning.

"At least 100 people were injured and more than 2,000 evacuated," said national disaster mitigation spokesman Agus Wibowo who gave the latest deathtoll in statement.

Among those killed was an infant, he said.

