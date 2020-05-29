UrduPoint.com
Infant Dies In Switzerland From COVID-19: Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 seconds ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 06:51 PM

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :An infant has died from COVID-19 in Switzerland, the first child to perish from coronavirus in the country, authorities said Friday.

Switzerland registered two new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, including the child, the new head of the country's coronavirus crisis response, Stefan Kuster, told reporters.

The wealthy Alpine nation has now registered more than 30,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 1,656 deaths.

