Infant Mortality Rate Reached Historical Low in Moscow in 2020 - Chief Neonatologist

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Infant mortality rate has reached a historical low in Russia's capital city of Moscow in 2020 with the avergae of 3.5 deaths per 1,000 live births, Valery Gorev, head physician at the Morozov Children's Hospital told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Neonatalogy has been rapidly developing, more attention, in general, has been paid to improving the equipment of neonatal departments, which helped significantly reduce infant mortality rates in Russia and around the world. In 2020, Moscow reached a historic low for infant mortality rate ” 3.5 cases per 1,000 live births, 22 percent less than in 2019," Gorev said.

According to the medical expert, over the past few years Moscow neonatologists have also managed to greatly increase the survival rate of prematurely born babies to 98 percent.

"About seven thousand babies are born prematurely in Moscow per year, and the survival rate of this group is 98 percent. We are especially glad that the survival of those with extremely low body weight, under one thousand grams, has also increased by 17 percent over the past three years, reaching 75 percent in 2020," he stated, noting that the majority of difficult pregnancies are successfully carried out in the capital's four perinatal centers.

Gorev stressed that because of the pandemic, 2020 became a special year for all doctors, including neonatologists as they had to deal with cases when pregnant women or women in labor were sick. To deal with this situation, several obstetric hospitals and neonatal wards have been redesigned to help babies, whose mothers tested positive for COVID-19.