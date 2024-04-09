Infectious Pertussis Disease Rising In Philippines With 54 Deaths
Published April 09, 2024
MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday said that the contagious bacterial disease called pertussis continues to spread in the country, noting that 54 children have died from the respiratory disease.
From Jan. 1 to March 30, the DOH tallied 1,112 cases, or "almost 34 times that of the same period last year," with 54 deaths. "All 54 deaths are less than 5 years old," DOH Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo told reporters.
In the past six weeks, Domingo said the DOH noted "a continuous increase in the number of pertussis cases" in five regions in the main Luzon island, the central and the southern Philippines.
"Of the total pertussis cases thus far recorded, 77 percent were less than 5 years old. Adults aged 20 and older account for only around 4 percent of cases," he added.
According to Domingo, the number of cases "may still change as there may be late consultations and reports."
Pertussis, or whopping cough, is a highly contagious disease caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis. It spreads quickly from person to person, mainly through droplets produced by coughing or sneezing.
