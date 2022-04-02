Inferno destroys market in breakaway Somali region

A massive blaze has destroyed the central market in the northern Somali city of Hargeisa, wiping out hundreds of small businesses, officials said on Saturday

Hargeisa, Somalia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :A massive blaze has destroyed the central market in the northern Somali city of Hargeisa, wiping out hundreds of small businesses, officials said on Saturday.

Fierce flames tore through the Waheen market late on Friday, sending huge clouds of smoke billowing into the night sky over Hargeisa, the capital of the breakaway region of Somaliland.

The cause of the inferno that engulfed the sprawling market -- the economic lifeblood of the city and home to an estimated 2,000 shops and stalls -- is not yet known.

Officials have issued urgent appeals for help to recover from the disaster that injured more than two dozen people and is certain to inflict further hardship on thousands more in the impoverished desert city.

"The town has never witnessed such a massive calamity," Hargeisa's mayor Abdikarim Ahmed Moge told reporters at the scene.

The fire broke out on Friday evening and firefighters battled the flames for hours before it was largely brought under control on Saturday.

"This place was the economic centre of Hargeisa and even though the firefighters did their best to contain the fire, the market is destroyed," the mayor said.

He added that the blaze could have been brought under control before causing such extensive damage but firefighters' efforts were hampered by problems of access.

- 'I have lost everything' - The vast market is a crowded warren of shops and makeshift stalls, with no proper streets, only narrow pathways.

Images of the aftermath in and around Waheen showed charred and blackened buildings, some still smouldering, with their windows blown out.

The leaders of several countries including Britain, which once ruled Somaliland, and neighbouring Ethiopia, voiced their shock and sympathy over the disaster.

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known by his nickname Farmajo, also telephoned Somaliland president Muse Bihi Abdi to discuss the damage wrought by the fire, his office said on Twitter.

Abdi meanwhile said during a visit to Waheen that about 28 people, nine of them women, were injured, but that so far no loss of life had been reported.

He said the government of Somaliland -- which declared independence from Somalia three decades ago -- would be releasing one million Dollars to help with the emergency response to the blaze.

Hargeisa Chamber of Commerce chairman Jamal Aideed said the loss of the market was immense as it accounted for 40 to 50 percent of the city's economy.

"I have lost everything tonight, this fire was the biggest I have ever seen in my life," said market trader Bashi Ali.

"I had several businesses in the market and all of them burned to ashes."