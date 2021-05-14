UrduPoint.com
Infield Pipeline Burst In Russia's YaNAO Leaves 3,000 Cubic Meters Of Oil Spilled

Fri 14th May 2021 | 07:40 PM

Infield Pipeline Burst in Russia's YaNAO Leaves 3,000 Cubic Meters of Oil Spilled

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) An infield pipeline with a diameter of 219 millimeters burst at the Karamovskoye oil field in the Purovsky region of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, a leak of 3,000 cubic meters of oil occurred, an emergency services spokesperson told Sputnik.

"As a result of a burst of an underground pipeline with a diameter of 219 millimeters, 3,000 cubic meters of oil were spilled," he said.

The valves on the emergency section of the pipeline are closed, he added. Transportation of petroleum products is carried out along the reserve branch. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

