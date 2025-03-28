Infighting, discontent challenge Zimbabwe president

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa faces the most intense challenge to his authority since taking power in a coup eight years ago, with infighting in his ruling party and public anger over a failing economy.

In outright defiance of the 82-year-old leader, a one-time veteran of his ZANU-PF party has called for nationwide demonstrations on March 31.

"The task of removing Mnangagwa has already begun," Blessed Geza, also known as "Bombshell", said on social media, dressed in military fatigues.

In response, police announced Thursday they had reinforced their positions across the country and would take action against anyone "inciting violence".

But with the political opposition in the impoverished country weakened after years of harsh repression and Geza himself in hiding, it is unclear if people will heed the call to protest.

Many may be reluctant to get involved after mass protests in 2017 supported the military in ending Robert Mugabe's decades in power, replacing him with Mnangagwa, then his vice-president, who is now seen as just as autocratic and self-serving.

Takudzwa Dube, a recent graduate eking out a living from menial jobs, said she would sit out Monday's protests "for security reasons".

Sky-high unemployment has left people too focused on fighting for survival "to be concerned about demonstrating", the 24-year-old told AFP in the city of Bulawayo.

It is moves by a faction of the ZANU-PF to extend Mnangagwa's mandate beyond his constitutionally limited two terms, ending in 2028, that has led the anger to boil over this time.

"The scenario as it stands is a chaotic power succession contestation," said Tendai Mbanje, political analyst at the Johannesburg-based African Centre for Governance.

"The country is highly tense, with high securitisation in major towns and cities, which signals a situation that may implode," Mbanje, a Zimbabwe native, told AFP.

Zimbabwe is in a state of "toxic functionalism," he said.