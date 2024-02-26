Inflammatory Protein Potential Key To Treating Severe Asthma: Study
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 12:20 PM
CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Australian researchers have made a breakthrough in treating severe cases of asthma,In a study published on Monday, researchers found that beta common cytokines, a family of proinflammatory molecules, control inflammation and scarring of the airways in severe and steroid-resistant asthma cases.
Asthma is a chronic lung disease that the World Health Organization estimates affected 262 million people globally in 2019.
In Monday's study, which was led by a team from the University of South Australia (UniSA), researchers wrote that they believe a human therapeutic antibody called trabikihart could be the key to effectively blocking the inflammation and scarring.
Damon Tumes, the joint leader of the study and head of the Allergy and Cancer Immunology Laboratory at UniSA, said in a media release that current treatments are limited because they only target single molecules when several cells and pathways are responsible for asthma.
"Inflammation and tissue damage in severe asthma is caused by several types of immune cells that enter the lungs due to allergens, viruses and other microbes that interact with the airways," Tumes said, "in some people, the inflammation is resistant to steroids, the first treatment option for controlling severe asthma."
Recent Stories
Maryam Nawaz reaches Punjab Assembly
Punjab, Sindh Assemblies elect new Chief Ministers today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
More Stories From World
-
China Focus: Chinese observatory's new discovery, a step closer to solving cosmic ray enigma10 minutes ago
-
CMG Lantern Festival gala gains 353 million views10 minutes ago
-
Tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka may surpass 2.5 mln this year: FM10 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's seafood exports surge by 64 pct in January10 minutes ago
-
Indigenous musician goes -- reluctantly -- for Oscars glory30 minutes ago
-
Paris holds its breath for Olympic swimming events in murky Seine30 minutes ago
-
'Holdovers' star downplays Oscar hype after latest win at Spirit Awards1 hour ago
-
Israeli military proposes 'plan for evacuating' Gaza civilians1 hour ago
-
Modric thunderbolt breaks Sevilla hearts as Madrid win again2 hours ago
-
Honduras footballer Elis remains in coma after head injury2 hours ago
-
Haley soldiers on despite growing inevitability of Trump2 hours ago
-
Klopp ranks Liverpool's League Cup glory as his 'most special' trophy2 hours ago