UrduPoint.com

Inflation Grows As Worry For Global CEOs: Survey

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2022 | 11:09 PM

Inflation grows as worry for global CEOs: survey

As prices have surged, inflation has soared as a worry for global executives, overtaking concerns about Covid-19 disruptions in some regions, according to a survey released Thursday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :As prices have surged, inflation has soared as a worry for global executives, overtaking concerns about Covid-19 disruptions in some regions, according to a survey released Thursday.

In a "seismic shift," inflation now ranks second on the list of top external concerns after labor shortages, up from 22nd last year, according to the survey by the Conference board of some 1,600 global CEOs and C-suite executives.

More than half, or 55 percent, of the group expect to see price pressures through mid-2023 or beyond, the survey said.

US consumer prices in 2021 rose at the fastest pace in four decades, according to government data released Wednesday. However, CPI growth slowed in December from November, indicating the price surge may be nearing a peak.

That slowing also was reflected in producer price data for December released Thursday which showed falling prices for energy and food.

The Conference Board noted that many organizations have workforces that "likely never experienced inflation's broad influence on product pricing and sourcing decisions, customer relations and cash management, and above all, on wages.

" Firms will have to cope by "cutting costs, passing increases downstream to consumers... and absorbing price increases into profit margins," the report said, adding that few see changing vendors as a viable alternative.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had initially described pricing pressures as the result "transitory" supply chain problems that were expected to ease relatively quickly.

But he has backed off that characterization as inflation pressures have persisted, and the Fed is preparing to raise interest rates this year to tamp down rising prices.

Inflation ranked as the top concern among European CEOs, but fourth in China and outside the top 10 in Japan. In both China and Japan, Covid-19 related disruptions ranked as the top worry.

Related Topics

China Powell Price Japan May November December All From Government Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

EU Formally Extends Economic Sanctions Against Rus ..

EU Formally Extends Economic Sanctions Against Russia Until July 31

49 seconds ago
 Czech Police, Firefighters Protest Mandatory COVID ..

Czech Police, Firefighters Protest Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination - Reports

50 seconds ago
 India, UK Launch Talks on Free Trade Agreement - I ..

India, UK Launch Talks on Free Trade Agreement - Indian Ministry of Commerce

53 seconds ago
 Seven more tested positive for coronavirus in Balo ..

Seven more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

55 seconds ago
 US to distribute 1 bln Covid tests in latest Omicr ..

US to distribute 1 bln Covid tests in latest Omicron fight

3 minutes ago
 Governor summons session of Balochistan Assembly o ..

Governor summons session of Balochistan Assembly on Jan 18

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.