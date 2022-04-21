Inflation hits pocketbook of 76 pct of Brazilians, says survey

Some 76 percent of Brazilians say their financial situation has been "very affected" or "affected" by inflation, according to a survey released Wednesday by the National Industry Confederation

BRASILIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) --:Some 76 percent of Brazilians say their financial situation has been "very affected" or "affected" by inflation, according to a survey released Wednesday by the National Industry Confederation.

Only 12 percent of the population said they were "hardly affected" or "not affected" by price increases in Brazil.

At the same time, 54 percent of those surveyed said their financial situation was "very affected" by the pandemic, up from 45 percent in November of last year.

According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, the official inflation index rose to 11.30 percent in the 12 months ending in March.

The survey showed 87 percent of Brazilians believe that prices for goods have "increased a lot" in the past six months, and 64 percent said they cut spending over the same period, as against 74 percent in November.