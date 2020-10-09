UrduPoint.com
Inflation In Chile Increases 0.6 Pct September

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

Inflation in Chile rose 0.6 percent in September compared to August, higher than what had been predicted by market analysts, according to a report released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

According to the INE report, inflation has advanced 2.

1 percent so far this year and has risen 3.1 percent over the last 12 months.

In September, 10 of the 12 divisions that make up the Consumer price Index (CPI) showed positive incidences, while two presented negative incidences.

The major increases included food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.8 percent), driven by an increase in prices of vegetables, legumes and meat.

