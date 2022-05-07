UrduPoint.com

Inflation In Laos Accelerates To 9.9 Pct In April

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2022 | 03:26 PM

Inflation in Laos accelerates to 9.9 pct in April

Inflation in Laos increased to 9.9 percent year-on-year in April from 8.5 percent in March, mainly due to the higher prices of fuel, consumer goods and the continuing depreciation of the Lao kip

VIENTIANE, May 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Inflation in Laos increased to 9.9 percent year-on-year in April from 8.5 percent in March, mainly due to the higher prices of fuel, consumer goods and the continuing depreciation of the Lao kip.

Inflation jumped from 6.25 percent in January to 7.3 percent in February, reaching 8.5 percent in March, according to the latest statistics from the Lao Statistics Bureau.

Increases in global oil prices as a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine have hit fuel-importing countries hard, leading to increases in domestic fuel rates of up to 86.

3 percent in Laos.

Rising oil prices are impacting the transport price index, causing an increase in the price of goods that depend on fuel for their production or transport. In addition, the price of gold has increased to 36.8 percent.

Along with rising inflation and Currency depreciation, residents of Laos are struggling with a rising cost of living.

The Lao government has held several consultative meetings in recent weeks to find solutions to its economic woes, as well as inviting representatives from the private sector to assist in brainstorming ideas.

