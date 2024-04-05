Inflation Remains Filipinos' Biggest Worry: Survey
Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 12:30 PM
MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Higher prices of goods and services remain Filipinos' top urgent concern, according to a nationwide survey by an independent polling firm released Friday.
In a survey of 1,200 adult Filipinos conducted from March 6 to 10, the pollster Pulse Asia said that 70 percent of them considered controlling inflation as their most urgent concern.
"The need to control the spiraling prices of basic commodities is the only national concern (out of the 17 included in the survey) considered urgent by most adults in the country as well as across geographic areas and socio-economic classes," the survey showed.
Year-on-year inflation in the Philippines rose to 3.7 percent in March due to higher food prices, including rice and meat, the Philippine Statistics Authority said on Friday.
Increasing workers' pay came the second place, with 36 percent of the respondents expressing their concern.
However, defending national territorial integrity and promoting peace were among the least concerns for Filipinos, with 9 percent and 8 percent, respectively. Only 1 percent of the respondents said they regard changing the constitution as a national concern.
According to the same survey, Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos has experienced a significant downward trend for his performance ratings, as his approval rating went down to 55 percent from 68 percent in December 2023.
Recent Stories
UK desires to promote ties with Pakistan in various fields
Justice Najfi LHC becomes another recipient of threatening letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water
More Stories From World
-
Japan household spending down 0.5 pct in February6 minutes ago
-
Singapore retail sales up 8.4 pct in February6 minutes ago
-
Vietnamese employees' average monthly income reaches 304 USD in Q17 minutes ago
-
Laos to increase allowance amid high inflation7 minutes ago
-
China's road, waterway freight volume up in first 2 months7 minutes ago
-
Israel announces 'temporary' opening of aid routes into Gaza57 minutes ago
-
Yellen warns China industrial subsidies pose risk to world economy2 hours ago
-
Russia says 53 drones downed, Ukraine campaign HQ region targeted2 hours ago
-
Sixers, Warriors boost NBA playoff hopes with key wins2 hours ago
-
Tottenham mogul Lewis spared prison for insider trading2 hours ago
-
Taiwan rescuers free nine from cave after quake2 hours ago
-
K-pop campaigning: S Korean candidates embrace song to pull votes2 hours ago