Inflation, Unemployment Weigh On DR Congo Leader's Economic Gains

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2023 | 07:04 PM

Inflation, unemployment weigh on DR Congo leader's economic gains

President Felix Tshisekedi, who once vowed to transform DR Congo into "the Germany of Africa", has promised to create jobs if he is re-elected, after a first term marked by economic growth but soaring inflation

President Felix Tshisekedi, who once vowed to transform DR Congo into "the Germany of Africa", has promised to create jobs if he is re-elected, after a first term marked by economic growth but soaring inflation.

The 60-year-old has presided over years of economic upturn -- with more than six percent GDP growth projected for this year -- and ballooning national budgets.

The 60-year-old has presided over years of economic upturn -- with more than six percent GDP growth projected for this year -- and ballooning national budgets.

But inflation, which is at about 20 percent this year, and stubborn joblessness are a drag on economic prosperity as the vast central African nation prepares to go to the polls on December 20.

"Everything indicates that there has been considerable progress," Congolese Finance Minister Nicolas Kazadi told reporters this week.

Foreign-currency reserves have soared from about $1 billion when the government took office in 2019, to nearly $5 billion this year, he said.

The annual budget will also swell to about $16 billion, from $5.

7 billion in 2019, the minister added, driven mostly by mining-sector growth.

The Democratic Republic of Congo is Africa's top copper producer and the world's largest producer of cobalt -- a key component of batteries used in electronics and electric vehicles.

But little wealth trickles down in the DRC.

About two thirds of the 100-million population survive on under $2.15 a day, according to the World Bank.

Precise figures are scarce but most Congolese work informally.

Jobs are a hot-button electoral issue -- Tshisekedi has promised to create 6.4 million by attracting investors, and the main opposition candidates are also promising jobs.

"Put your trust in me and you will be satisfied," the president told supporters in in the east of the country this week, referring to job creation.

