Influencer Andrew Tate Charged With Rape, Human Trafficking In Romania - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2023 | 08:12 PM

British-American social media personality Andrew Tate, who currently resides in Romania, has been charged with rape and human trafficking by the Romanian law enforcement authorities, UK media reported on Tuesday

Tate has been charged with forming an organized crime group to sexually exploit women along with three other associates, one of whom is his brother Tristan, LBC radio reported.

The four men allegedly sought women out for human trafficking in Romania as well as several other countries, including the UK and the US, the report said.

Seven alleged victims claim that Tate and his associates made false promises of love and marriage to them. The influencer is accused of raping one of the women, while his brother was accused of instigating others to violence, according to the report.

The crimes allegedly took place in 2021. The brothers were detained in December 2022, but transferred to house arrest in March upon the lawyers' request.�Tate plead not guilty on all charges.�

The trial is expected to take several years, LBC radio said.� �

