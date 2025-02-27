Influencer Andrew Tate facing charges in Romania leaves for US

(@FahadShabbir)

Influencer Andrew Tate, facing charges of human trafficking and rape in Romania, left for the United States on Thursday, airport sources told AFP, the first time he has been out of the eastern European country since his 2022 arrest

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Influencer Andrew Tate, facing charges of human trafficking and rape in Romania, left for the United States on Thursday, airport sources told AFP, the first time he has been out of the eastern European country since his 2022 arrest.

Romanian prosecutors allege that former kickboxer Tate, 38, his brother Tristan, 36, and two women set up a criminal organisation in Romania and Britain in early 2021 and sexually exploited several victims.

The brothers, who have British and American nationality and who are under judicial control in Romania, insist they are innocent.

They left together to the United States, airport sources told AFP.

The Romanian organised crime squad DIICOT said the two brothers remained "under judicial supervision" and had to "appear before the judicial authorities at every summons".

"Violation in bad faith of the obligations incumbent on them may lead to the replacement of judicial control with a higher custodial measure," DIICOT said.

Romanian aviation news media BoardingPass said "a Gulfstream G550 private jet took off from Bucharest, Romania, bound for Fort Lauderdale" in Florida -- where US President Donald Trump has his resort -- just after 6:00 am (0400 GMT) on Thursday.

"The flight... will be operated non-stop and will last 12 hours," it added.

- 'Retraumatised' -

Four British women, who have accused Tate of rape and coercive control in a separate case, voiced concern last week that the US government might push Romania to ease the Tates' travel restrictions and let them escape.

The Financial Times has said the Trump administration brought up Tate's case with Romanian authorities earlier this month, calling for Bucharest to return the brothers' passports.

Romanian Foreign Minister Emil Hurezeanu said Trump's envoy Richard Grenell raised the case with him at the Munich Security Conference earlier in February.

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office declined to comment on the situation or whether the UK wanted to see Tate extradited to Britain.

"But more widely, the prime minister has been clear that human trafficking should be viewed as a global security threat, similar to terrorism," the spokesperson added.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the four British women expressed "disbelief" and said they "feel retraumatised by the news that the Romanian authorities have given into pressure from the Trump administration to allow Andrew Tate to travel".

"It is clear that there is now a major risk that the criminal prosecution for his alleged crimes in Romania will not proceed," they said, calling on the British authorities to "finally take action and do something about this terrifying unfolding situation to ensure he faces justice in the UK".

The women are bringing a civil case in the UK against Tate, accusing him of rape and coercive control between 2013 and 2016.

Matthew Jury, the lawyer of the four women, said Starmer should raise the issue "on behalf of the many British women who Tate is alleged to have raped and sexually assaulted who may now be denied justice".

Starmer is currently visiting the United States for a White House meeting with Trump.

"Romania has embarrassed itself. The UK must not do the same," Jury added.

A Romanian court has granted a British request to extradite the Tates, but only after legal proceedings in Romania have concluded.

- Wide following -

Andrew Tate moved to Romania years ago after first starting a webcam business in the UK.

He leapt to fame in 2016 when he first appeared on the UK's "Big Brother" reality television show, but was removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman.

He then turned to social media platforms to promote his often misogynistic and divisive views on how to be successful.

Banned from Instagram and TikTok for his views, Tate is followed by more than 10 million people on X watching his homophobic and racist posts.

Last year, the Tates were sentenced in a tax fraud case in Britain.