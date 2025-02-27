Influencer Andrew Tate has left Romania for US: airport sources

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, facing charges of human trafficking and rape in Romania, left for the United States on Thursday, airport sources told AFP.

Romanian prosecutors allege that former kickboxer Tate, 38, his brother, 36, and two women set up a criminal organisation in early 2021 in Romania and in Britain, and sexually exploited several victims.

The brothers say they are innocent.

Andrew Tate moved to Romania years ago after first starting a webcam business in the UK.

He leapt to fame in 2016 when he first appeared on the UK's "Big Brother" reality television show, but was removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman.

He then turned to social media platforms to promote his often misogynistic and divisive views on how to be successful.