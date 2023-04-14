Influential Iraqi Shiite cleric and politician Muqtada Sadr on Friday called for putting a "freeze" on the activities of his movement for at least a year for multiple reasons, including corruption of some of its members

"I think it is reasonable to freeze the Sadrist movement ... for at least a year ... The (Twitter) account is closed until further notice," Sadr tweeted.

Sadr said that he could no longer lead the movement due to reasons that are damaging to the Iraqi people in general and his supporters, including internal corruption.

In August, Sadr announced that he was retiring from politics and closing all political, media and social institutions linked to him and his movement. He also called on his supporters to stop using his name in any political and media activity. The move prompted violent clashes across the country, with demonstrators storming the Republican Palace in the government's Green Zone in Baghdad.