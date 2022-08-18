UrduPoint.com

Influential Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet, Potential Pope Heir Accused Of Sexual Assault

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022 | 03:10 AM

Influential Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet, Potential Pope Heir Accused of Sexual Assault

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) The influential Cardinal of Quebec Marc Ouellet, which has been considered by many to be a potential successor to Pope Francis, has been named in a lawsuit for sexual assault, the pursuant lawyers told Sputnik.

"I confirm that the name of Cardinal Marc Ouellet is mentioned in our judiciary procedure," the pursuant law firm said on Wednesday.

In documents submitted to the court and provided by the law firm to Sputnik, the cardinal's name appears under the title of "The case of F." by a woman who accuses Ouellet as well as Abbot Leopold Manirabarusha of sexual assault. The woman, born in 1984, has decided to remain anonymous. 

The alleged abuses were carried out repeatedly between 2008-2010 when Ouellet was still Archbishop of Quebec and mostly occurred during public events attended by both individuals, the documents said.

The abuses began when the woman was  23 and took form of non-consensual kisses, touches and caresses, the documents said.

The woman reportedly came forward to the committee in charge of reviewing sexual misconduct allegations within the Quebec Diocese after falling victim to Maniraburasha, ten years after Ouellet, the documents added.

Sputnik reached out to the Quebec Diocese for comment but said will "strictly" not provide any comments on the matter.

"We take note of the allegations against Cardinal Marc Ouellet. We will strictly not comment on this," the Quebec Diocese said.

The class action taken against the Catholic institution happens after over 101 victims came forward to denounce the abuses committed by 88 clergymen, including Ouellet, since 1940.

The news of the alleged sexual abuse comes after Pope Francis visited Canada and denounced the abuses perpetrated by the Catholic Church in the country.

