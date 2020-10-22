UrduPoint.com
Influential Trump Envoy Attempted To Negotiate Venezuelan President Maduro's Exit- Reports

Influential Trump Envoy Attempted to Negotiate Venezuelan President Maduro's Exit- Reports

Richard Grennell, an influential envoy in US President Donald Trump's administration, met with a representative close to Nicolas Maduro to negotiate the Venezuelan president's exit from power, the Bloomberg agency reports on Thursday, citing sources close to the matter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Richard Grennell, an influential envoy in US President Donald Trump's administration, met with a representative close to Nicolas Maduro to negotiate the Venezuelan president's exit from power, the Bloomberg agency reports on Thursday, citing sources close to the matter.

Grennell, who previously served as acting director of US national intelligence, is said to have traveled to Mexico City in September to hold talks with Jorge Rodriguez, a Venezuelan politician who is close to Maduro, the agency said.

Two sources said that Grennell traveled with the purpose of discussing Maduro's departure from power, as Trump looks to secure several foreign policy victories to boost his re-election campaign.

The talks were not successful as no agreement was reached, the agency cited its sources as saying.

The agency also said that its sources had different views on whether Grennell's trip was authorized. Two sources said that Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, approved the meeting with Rodriguez, although the State Department is not believed to have known until after the fact.

The United States has been a staunch critic of Nicolas Maduro, and Washington gave its public support to Juan Guaido following the 2019 protests in Venezuela that saw the opposition leader declare himself as interim leader.

The Trump administration has imposed multiple rounds of sanctions on Venezuela, targeting the South American country's oil industry and officials close to Maduro.

