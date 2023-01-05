Influx of Migrants Encountered on US Southern Border Straining Immigration System - DHS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The record-breaking influx of migrants arriving on the US southern border is straining the immigration system, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Wednesday.

"There's no question that the number of encounters that we are experiencing at the border is straining our system," Mayorkas said during an event hosted by The Washington Post.

The Biden administration, according to Mayorkas, is managing the number of encounters and prepared to address another surge of migrants at the US-Mexico border when the border expulsion policy known as Title 42 eventually ends.

Last week, the US Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration's request to end the COVID-era Title 42 immigration policy that allowed the authorities to deny migrants entry in the United States based on their health status.

Several Republican states had urged the court to leave it in place in order to avert a worsening of the current border crisis.

The United States has seen two consecutive record breaking years of illegal crossings into the United States since Biden assumed office in January 2021. Well over two million illegal crossings into the United States were recorded in fiscal year 2022, according to Customs and Border Protection data.