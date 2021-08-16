Influx of Refugees From Afghanistan to Russia Unlikely - IOM

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Russia after the Taliban (banned in Russia) took over Kabul and most of the country, is unlikely, Abdusattor Esoev, the chief of International Organization of Migration (IOM) Mission in Moscow, told Sputnik on Monday

"The situation is still unclear, but, according to our estimates, there will be no influx of refugees from Afghanistan to Russia, at least," Esoev said.

The IOM official added that refugees usually flee to neighboring countries but this scenario is also unlikely as the Taliban is in control of border areas.