Informal BRICS Summit to Be Held in Riyadh on G20 Sidelines in November - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The traditional informal BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit will be held on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Riyadh in November 2020, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Monday.

"The full-format BRICS summit will be held back-to-back with the meeting of the council of heads of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in St. Petersburg in July 2020. BRICS will arrive in Riyadh in November 2020, where we will host the traditional informal summit on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty," Ryabkov said at a press conference organized by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.