MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) An informal meeting of the leaders of the CIS countries will be held on October 7 in St. Petersburg, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Tomorrow, the president (Vladimir Putin) will be working in St. Petersburg...

a number of international telephone conversations (are planned), we will inform you. And also in the middle of the day, the president is scheduled to have an informal meeting of the heads of the CIS member states," Peskov told a briefing.

The summit will be held in the Konstantinovsky Palace. According to Peskov, it is a very important event in the context of preparations for the CIS summit scheduled for next week.