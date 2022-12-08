UrduPoint.com

Informal CIS Summit Will Be Held In St. Petersburg Before Year-End - Kremlin Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Informal CIS Summit Will Be Held in St. Petersburg Before Year-End - Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) An informal meeting of the leaders of the CIS countries will be held in St. Petersburg at the end of December, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday.

"At the end of December, according to the established tradition, an informal, friendly meeting of the heads of the CIS member states will be held in St.

Petersburg. There will be some other contacts, but this is probably the most important event ” an informal meeting of CIS leaders," Ushakov told a briefing.



