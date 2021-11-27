UrduPoint.com

Informal Consultations On JCPOA Start In Vienna Ahead Of Official Talks - Russian Envoy

Informal Consultations on JCPOA Start in Vienna Ahead of Official Talks - Russian Envoy

The first informal consultations ahead of the official negotiations on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) began in Vienna, the Russian envoy to the international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said Saturday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) The first informal consultations ahead of the official negotiations on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) began in Vienna, the Russian envoy to the international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said Saturday.

"The first informal consultations in a bilateral format have started in Vienna in preparation for the official talks on the restoration of the JCPOA on Monday. An agreement on this matter will require more efforts," Ulyanov said on Twitter.

