Published January 25, 2023

Informal Meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers to Be Held in Oslo From May 31 to June 1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) NATO foreign ministers will hold an informal meeting in Oslo from May 31 to June 1 to discuss the Ukraine crisis and the changed security environment, the alliance's press service said on Wednesday.

"Norway has offered to host the next informal meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs. The meeting will take place in Oslo on 31 May-01 June 2023," the statement read.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the meeting would provide the foreign ministers with an important opportunity to "address the fundamentally changed security situation" due to the hostilities in Ukraine.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, in turn, welcomed Stoltenberg and NATO foreign ministers in Oslo, while recalling that the event would mark the first meeting of the alliance's top diplomats in the Norwegian capital since 2007.

"We will address issues of fundamental importance to our security and reaffirm allied commitment to #Ukraine," Huitfeldt tweeted.

NATO foreign ministers are also expected to discuss preparations for the next regular NATO summit, which will be held from July 11-12 in Lithuania's capital, Vilnius.

