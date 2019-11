(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Informal talks began between the Taliban and US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad in Qatar , a source close to the Afghan group told Sputnik on Thursday.

