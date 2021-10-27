Information About Use of Turkish Drones in Donbas Comes Only From Kiev - Source

The information about the use of a Bayraktar drone in Donbas comes only from Kiev and is not confirmed by the Donetsk People's Republic and the monitoring mission of the OSCE, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian military said it used Turkish drones for the first time in Donbas.

"We have not seen confirmation of this information either from Donetsk, or from the JCCC (the Joint Center for Control and Coordination), or from the OSCE Mission. Information about Bayraktar comes only from Ukrainian sources," the source said.