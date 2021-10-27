UrduPoint.com

Information About Use Of Turkish Drones In Donbas Comes Only From Kiev - Source

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 04:01 PM

Information About Use of Turkish Drones in Donbas Comes Only From Kiev - Source

The information about the use of a Bayraktar drone in Donbas comes only from Kiev and is not confirmed by the Donetsk People's Republic and the monitoring mission of the OSCE, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The information about the use of a Bayraktar drone in Donbas comes only from Kiev and is not confirmed by the Donetsk People's Republic and the monitoring mission of the OSCE, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian military said it used Turkish drones for the first time in Donbas.

"We have not seen confirmation of this information either from Donetsk, or from the JCCC (the Joint Center for Control and Coordination), or from the OSCE Mission. Information about Bayraktar comes only from Ukrainian sources," the source said.

Related Topics

Drone Donetsk Kiev From

Recent Stories

UAE, Rwanda review ways to further boost bilateral ..

UAE, Rwanda review ways to further boost bilateral ties

2 minutes ago
 Late Ex-South Korean President Apologized for 1980 ..

Late Ex-South Korean President Apologized for 1980 Gwangju Massacre in His Will ..

55 seconds ago
 Lavrov Regrets US' Rejection of Moratorium on Miss ..

Lavrov Regrets US' Rejection of Moratorium on Missile Deployment in Europe

56 seconds ago
 Over 50% of UK Adults Think COP26 Will Not Have Po ..

Over 50% of UK Adults Think COP26 Will Not Have Positive Impact - Survey

58 seconds ago
 Conduction of one mln tests in KMU best model of s ..

Conduction of one mln tests in KMU best model of social services: Prof Zia ul Ha ..

1 minute ago
 Seoul, Moscow Agreed to Speed Up Preparations for ..

Seoul, Moscow Agreed to Speed Up Preparations for Putin's Visit - South Korean D ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.