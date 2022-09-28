UrduPoint.com

Information On Nord Stream Incidents Points To Deliberate Actions - Top EU Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Information on Nord Stream Incidents Points to Deliberate Actions - Top EU Diplomat

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Incidents at the Nord Stream gas pipelines are not accidental, as the information points to deliberate actions, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

On Monday, Nord Stream AG told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The incident occurred in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, the operator also said that a pressure drop had been registered on both strings of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

"The European Union is deeply concerned about damage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines ... Safety and environmental concerns are of utmost priority. These incidents are not a coincidence and affect us all. All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act," Borrell said in a statement.

The EU will support any investigation into the Nord Stream incidents, as well as will take further steps to improve its energy security, the diplomat added.

Related Topics

European Union Nord Gas All

Recent Stories

World cannot save the planet unless US, China work ..

World cannot save the planet unless US, China work together: Bilawal Bhutto

50 minutes ago
 World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th September 2022

3 hours ago
 UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Reg ..

UN Official Says Russian Referendums Cannot Be Regarded as Legal Under Internati ..

12 hours ago
 Football: International friendly results

Football: International friendly results

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.