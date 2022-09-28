Information on Nord Stream Incidents Points to Deliberate Actions - Top EU Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Incidents at the Nord Stream gas pipelines are not accidental, as the information points to deliberate actions, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday.

On Monday, Nord Stream AG told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The incident occurred in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, the operator also said that a pressure drop had been registered on both strings of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

"The European Union is deeply concerned about damage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines ... Safety and environmental concerns are of utmost priority. These incidents are not a coincidence and affect us all. All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act," Borrell said in a statement.

The EU will support any investigation into the Nord Stream incidents, as well as will take further steps to improve its energy security, the diplomat added.