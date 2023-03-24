UrduPoint.com

Information On Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Condition Will Be Posted Daily - Website

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2023 | 08:43 PM

Updates on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's (NPP) condition will be given daily on the station's official website, the NPP's administration said via social media

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Updates on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's (NPP) condition will be given daily on the station's official website, the NPP's administration said via social media.

"Starting today, on the Zaporizhzhia NPP's website you can find relevant information on the condition of power plant's units and electric power transmissions, info on the heating of the city and of industrial site, on the radiation situation, and on the water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir," the administration's post read.

�Power plant's units 1 and 3 are currently on maintenance, units 2, 4, 5, 6 are reserved, according to the data published on the website on March 24.

Radiation situation on NPP territory and in the sanitary protection zone is normal and the radiation background near the station is at the natural level.

Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. It went under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. On October 5, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was placed under the control of Russian institutions in line with instruction by the President Vladimir Putin.

