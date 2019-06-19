UrduPoint.com
Information Related To Ukrainian Radar Data On MH17 Only Shown In Court - Police

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 08:14 PM

Information such as the data retrieved from Ukrainian radars or US satellites on the 2014 crash of a Malaysia Airlines-operated Boeing MH17 is normally published in court and it is up to the judge to decide where anything should be shown outside of court, Wilbert Paulissen, chief constable of the Netherlands National Police, said Wednesday

"The last one, we don't have satellites data from the United States. And why don't we publish the things like that because normally we publish things in court.

So we show you a few things here because we think that's necessary ... But the evidence, the place for showing that, is the judge. So we have a lot of data ... And again and again I say in Dutch system it's the judge at the end decides whether it is evidence, whether it is reliable, and what it means in this case," Paulissen told reporters when asked why the data from the Ukrainian radars and US satellites had not been published by the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

