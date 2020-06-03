Information War Against Russia Aimed at Rebuilding World Order in US Interests- Researcher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Western countries have been waging an information war against Russia, with the ultimate aim of reconfiguring the world order in the interests of the United States and its satellites, including through forcing the Russian leadership to soften positions on certain issues and destroying recently achieved success, Director General of the Center for Political Information Alexey Mukhin said on Wednesday.

"Why do we call it hybrid warfare, information warfare? This particular word is essential. And now there is a war against the positioning of Russia as an energy power. Now, the main goal is to cause maximum economic damage, which I consider extremely dangerous. The goal is very simple � to soften the role of Russian leadership on certain issues," Mukhin said at a press conference.

According to the researcher, the ongoing information war against Russia seeks to harm its image by flattering the country's success in various areas.

"Beyond that, there are other reasons. For example, to undermine success. The 2018 World Cup, Sochi Olympic Games � all these [achievements] were later overshadowed by [the West] various questionable means.

In particular, they took away our victory in Sochi with the help of different international sports organizations, which made a decision against Russia [over doping] without proving the guilt of Russian athletes," Mukhin stated.

The researcher expressed confidence that the ultimate goal of the hybrid warfare was to reconfigure the current world order, and Russia and China have recently replaced Iran and North Korea as the main targets.

"Surely, the ultimate goal is to rebuild the world order based on the interests of the United States and some of its satellites, which are indeed allied with them rather than pretending to be. If previously the targets [of the information war] were Iran and North Korea, ... now the targets of such efforts are big countries, such as Russia and China. In my and my colleagues' opinion, the reason for this is the lack of response to such provocations by the world community," he stressed.

According to Mukhin, the main task of the Russian leadership and expert community is to formulate an effective response to prevent the Western countries from achieving these goals and invading Russia's information space.